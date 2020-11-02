Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 95,400 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 188.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Nielsen by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Truist raised their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

