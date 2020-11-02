Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 166.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,140 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Discovery by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Discovery by 1,963.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

