Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 30,900 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.