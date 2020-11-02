Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

