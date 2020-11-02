Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 202.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

