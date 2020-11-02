Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 148.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.