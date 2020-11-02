Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,156,000 after buying an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,197 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,800,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,596,000 after purchasing an additional 94,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 808,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 117,432 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $45.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

