Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 49,031 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.