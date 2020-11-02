Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.5% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $11,302,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS opened at $109.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

