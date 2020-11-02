Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 415.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,090 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,758,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $9,208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 106.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 76,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

