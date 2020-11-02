Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,330 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 445.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 670,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 248.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 761,980 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 154.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

ETRN stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

