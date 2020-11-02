Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.07 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,838 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $123.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

