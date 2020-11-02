Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.75%.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $50.94 on Monday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Albany International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.