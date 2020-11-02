Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $745.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alector by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

