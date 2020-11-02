Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.43.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.