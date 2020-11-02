Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.43.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
See Also: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.