Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after buying an additional 3,968,106 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after buying an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,660,000 after buying an additional 2,034,471 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 339.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,589,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after buying an additional 1,976,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

