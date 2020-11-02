Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

