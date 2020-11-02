Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $578.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.28. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,583.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,482.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,559 shares of company stock worth $597,770. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

