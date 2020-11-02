Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $134.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.84. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.23.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

