Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

AMOT opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $367.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

