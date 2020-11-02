Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €49.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.88 ($58.68).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

ALO opened at €38.48 ($45.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.60 and a 200-day moving average of €43.02. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

