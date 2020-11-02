Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alteryx worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $578,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 155.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $184,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,016 shares of company stock worth $15,832,823. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

