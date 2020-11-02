Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE MO opened at $36.08 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

