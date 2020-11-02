Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

