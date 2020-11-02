Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30 to $4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.32. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.38 EPS.

NYSE:MO opened at $36.08 on Monday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

