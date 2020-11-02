Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,729.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.