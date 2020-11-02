Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

