Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,315,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,201.48 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,279.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,118.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

