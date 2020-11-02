Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $273,651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $436.60 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.56 and its 200-day moving average is $434.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.65.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,850 shares of company stock worth $20,974,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

