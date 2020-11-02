Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $225.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.89. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

