Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $195.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $181.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

