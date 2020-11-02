Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Generac by 79.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $1,943,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $210.15 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

