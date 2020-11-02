Amalgamated Bank Has $2.45 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 393.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

NYSE HUBS opened at $290.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $330.72. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day moving average is $237.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

