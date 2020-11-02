Amalgamated Bank Has $2.48 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,112,000 after buying an additional 300,229 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.