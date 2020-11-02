Amalgamated Bank Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $289.82 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

