Amalgamated Bank Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after purchasing an additional 480,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

