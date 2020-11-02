Amalgamated Bank Has $2.90 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 8.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ecolab by 31.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of ECL opened at $183.59 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average of $199.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.