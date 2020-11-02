Amalgamated Bank Has $3.08 Million Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $756,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $111,947.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,639 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,912. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

