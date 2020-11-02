Amalgamated Bank Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in General Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 541.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

