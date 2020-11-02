Amalgamated Bank Has $3.66 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $103.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

