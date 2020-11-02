Amalgamated Bank Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

