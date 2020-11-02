Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after buying an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,913,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,878,000 after buying an additional 302,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NYSE:ICE opened at $94.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

