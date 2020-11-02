Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Earnings Results

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMAL opened at $11.10 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $352.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

