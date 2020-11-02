Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

