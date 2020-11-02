Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,193,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $257.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $317.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.79.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

