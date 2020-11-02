Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,139 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.73 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

