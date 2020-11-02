Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,209 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 48.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

