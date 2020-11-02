Amalgamated Bank Sells 153 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $687.98 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $693.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.86.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.