Amalgamated Bank Sells 340 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 328.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Zendesk by 208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 208,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zendesk by 135.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $110.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $86,660.00. Insiders have sold 106,438 shares of company stock worth $9,771,873 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

