Amalgamated Bank Sells 381 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 583,509 shares of company stock valued at $73,894,877. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.